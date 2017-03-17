16 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Over 40 Films Nominated for Mashariki Film Festival

By Eddie Nsabimana

The nominated films are from different African countries as well as Canada and America.

The screening venues for the films include Goethe Institute (Kiyovu), Iriba Center (City Center), and Impact Hub (Kiyovu).

The films will be screened under two categories: Competition and Panorama.

List of 2017 Mashariki African Film Festival nominations

Short fiction (Rwanda)

'A Beautiful exchange' by Nicole Kamanzi.

'It works' by Munezero Emmanuel Harris.

'Torment' by NyirinkwayaNgoma.

Short documentaries

'Fastest woman in Africa' by Faustin Niyigena.

'Football for Peace' by Habib Kanobana.

'La femme nue' by Mutiganda wa Nkunda.

East African Competition (Short fiction)

'Akello' by Walta Gabriel Busulwa (Uganda)

'It works' by Emmanuel Harris Munezero (Rwanda)

'Les Groscailloux' by Jean Richard Niyongabo (Burundi)

'The camel's back' by Ari Michelle Mboya (Kenya)

'Toba' by Cecimercy Wanza Andengah (Kenya)

'Torment' by Nyirinkwaya Ngoma (Rwanda)

Documentaries

'Abasezi' by Emile Dineen (Uganda)

'Battle' by General Gathu (Kenya)

'Football for Peace' by Habib Kanobana (Rwanda)

'La femme nue' by Mutigandawa Nkunda (Rwanda)

'Sinemaujamaa' by Wilson Rumisha (Tanzania)

'Water to dust' by Mitchelle Jangara (Kenya)

'White Potion' by Ashraf Said Mswaki (Tanzania)

African Competition (Short film)

'Facing the wall' by Alamork Davidian (Ethiopia)

'Habiba' by Sena Calmine (Benin)

'Honourable' by James Abinibi (Nigeria)

'Marabout' by Alassane (Senegal)

'Mothers' by Maïmouna Doucouré (Senegal)

'Silence' by AmogLemra (DR Congo)

'The camel's back' by Ari Michelle Mboya (Kenya)

'The Fight goes on' by Laurentine Bayala ( Burkina Faso)

Feature fiction

'Matshozi' by Mina Mitenge and Emmanuel Lupia (DR Congo)

'My Mother's story' by Flora Suya (Malawi)

'N.G.O' by Zizuke Zigashane (Uganda)

'Her Mother's Daughter' by Carinebado (Burkina Faso)

'Subira' by Steve Ominde (Kenya)

'Le Voyage des Oubliés' by Senami Kpetehogbe (Benin)

Documentary

'Abasezi' by Emile Dineen, (Uganda)

'Anger in the wind' by AminaWeira (Niger)

'Black Sister's Street' by AichaThiam (Senegal)

'Oswenka' by Nondumiso Buthelezi (South Africa)

'Pygmées et Moi' by Pitshou Tshiovo (DR Congo)

'Scattered Hearts' by Ola Elmallah (Egypt)

'The fruitless tree' by Aicha Macky (Niger)

'Waiting the Third Prophet' by Seck Moustapha (Senegal)

'White Potion' by Ashraf Said Mswaki (Tanzania)

Films nominated for the Panorama

'Fievres' by Hicham Ayouch (Morocco)

'Tey' by Alain Gomis (Senegal)

'Un film avec toi' by Jean-Daniel Lafond (Canada)

