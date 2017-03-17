16 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's Pinnick Wins CAF Seat

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Amadu Pinnick.
By Tunde Eludini

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has won a seat into the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Mr. Pinnick defeated incumbent Moucharafou Anjorin of Benin Republic by 32 to 17 votes at the CAF elective congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Nigeria is making a return to the highest organ in CAF since the exit of Amos Adamu.

Earlier in the day, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar beat long-serving incumbent Issa Hayatou by 34-20 votes, to become the first CAF president since 1988.

Pinnick (Western Africa Zone B) joins Musa Bility (Liberia and Western Africa Zone A) Faozi Lekjaa (Morocco and Northern African Zone) and Danny Jordaan (South Africa and Southern African zone) as members elected into the CAF Executive Committee.

More on This

Pinnick Elected CAF Executive Committee Member

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been elected into the Executive Committee of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.