Somalia: Fighting Reported Between Puntland Forces and Pirates

Fighting between Puntland anti-pirate forces and armed pirates on Thursday broke out in Alula district in Bari region of northern Somalia. District Commissioner of Alula Ali Shire Mohamud Osman confirmed to the media that the confrontation happened.

Puntland authorities said earlier that they will send forces to the oil tanker kidnapped by pirates at the coast under its administration. Local media reported there were casualties on the part of the Puntland forces, but could not identify the number.

It remains early to comment on the situation and the captives of the ship, but pirates threatened that they will defend themselves from everyone who attempts to force them. Pirates argued that they are fighting illegal ships and boats which are collecting their natural resources, mainly the fish.