opinion

On Friday, the Constitutional Court delivers a crucial ruling setting out how over 17 million social grants will be disbursed from April 1. This will provide much-needed clarity on the issue after bungling and gross incompetence by the Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). In Parliament on Thursday, President Jacob Zuma declared there was no crisis. On Wednesday, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said in no uncertain terms that this was a crisis. The stark contrast in perspectives by the heads of the executive and the judiciary demonstrate their different understandings of political responsibility and the state of our nation. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

It was quite fascinating watching Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and President Jacob Zuma contending with the Sassa issue a day apart from each other. Mogoeng was, of course, not alone. He along with ten other Constitutional Court judges heard the application by Black Sash and Freedom Under Law (FUL) to exercise supervisory jurisdiction over any new or extended contract with Sassa for the payment of social grants from next month.

The judges were cautious about their involvement in the matter, questioning advocates representing various parties about what they wanted of...