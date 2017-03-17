17 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tom Moyane, Zuma's Kingpin

analysis By Marianne Thamm

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane's name crops up in the strangest places. Like a latterday Leonard Zelig, the character in Woody Allen's 1983 mockumentary who takes on the characteristics of powerful personalities who surround him, Moyane too has been a key figure linked to some of the most breathtaking events that have occurred under President Jacob Zuma's watch. It was Moyane who chaired the 2011 adjudication committee which awarded the tender - later declared invalid - to Cash Paymaster Services. It was also Moyane (as well as Minister Bathabile Dlamini) who dismissed committee member and Treasury official Wiseman Mathebula's early concerns about CPS's BEE credentials. Moyane, it appears, is a quiet kingpin in Zuma's tight band of protectors. By MARIANNE THAMM.

While we're talking White Monopoly Capital, let's just agree that CPS is an exemplary specimen of exactly this. The company does not fit anyone's idea of "radical economic transformation", even by the DA's mild standards.

On Friday, a full bench of the Constitutional Court will rule and finally put to rest (for now) the critical issue of who will continue to pay 17-million social grants on April 1 and how this can be done within the country's legal framework. In...

