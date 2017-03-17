Sudan: 'Darfur Farmer Killed By Soldiers" - MP

Ed El Fursan — A resident of the Um Janah area of Ed El Fursan locality in South Darfur was allegedly gunned-down and left to bleed to death by members of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on Wednesday, as he tried to protect his trees.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament on Wednesday, independent MP Ahmed Tahir Iseil said that the man objected to the soldiers cutting down his trees for use as firewood and charcoal. The soldiers then shot him and left him to bleed to death.

Iseil pointed out that army personnel frequently visit the area in military vehicles and cut the farmers' trees and forests without permission from the owners.

He said he would submit a request to summon the Defence Minister, Awad Ibnaof to question him on the incident.

A source in the Ministry of Health in South Darfur announce that at least 55,000 children suffer of malnutrition, most of them undergoing treatment at the state hospitals.

Rawda Yassin El Sharif, the Director of the Department of Nutrition said that the percentage of malnourished children is very high.

She called on families and mothers with children to keep them indoors during the campaign surveying the indicators of malnutrition among children identified for three days which will begin on Wednesday.