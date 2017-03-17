Sudan: Medical Specialists Call Strike in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — The deputy internal medicine specialists in the hospitals of Khartoum state that they will down-tools on Thursday in protest against the decision of the state Ministry of Health to task training to the therapeutic medical administration instead of the board of medical specialties.

In a statement, the central committee of Sudanese doctors called on the deputies from other specialisations to join the internal medicine deputies and stop work in order to preserve the achievements and the value of training.

The committee said that the state Ministry of Health's intervention through Khartoum Centre for Training and the therapeutic medical administration led to the delay of the deputy internists' receipt of their training task at the ministry hospitals.

The committee explained that the deputy internists will stop working until the ministry reviews its decision.