16 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Army Ambulance Hijacked in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fanga — An army ambulance was hijacked and another vehicle seized in actions my militiamen on Darfur roads on Tuesday. Both cases occurred in the areas of Fanga in East Jebel Marra.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that an armed group using a Land Cruiser mounted with a machine gun and two motorcycles stopped an ambulance belonging to the armed forces on its way from Fanaga to El Fasher near Khazan Tunjor. They hijacked the vehicle with seven passengers and then headed out toward El Malam.

Callers also said said that the area witnessed another hijacking of a Nissan vehicle on Tuesday by a group of militants while it was traveling from El Fasher to Fanaga.

The incident occurred at Hujaj area, east of Fanaga. The gunmen plundered the entire load.

Sudan

U.S. Tells Off Juba Over Rebels Support Claims

The US has rubbished fresh accusations alleging it is supporting dissident groups in South Sudan that have vowed to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.