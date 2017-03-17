Sudan: Army Ambulance Hijacked in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Fanga — An army ambulance was hijacked and another vehicle seized in actions my militiamen on Darfur roads on Tuesday. Both cases occurred in the areas of Fanga in East Jebel Marra.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that an armed group using a Land Cruiser mounted with a machine gun and two motorcycles stopped an ambulance belonging to the armed forces on its way from Fanaga to El Fasher near Khazan Tunjor. They hijacked the vehicle with seven passengers and then headed out toward El Malam.

Callers also said said that the area witnessed another hijacking of a Nissan vehicle on Tuesday by a group of militants while it was traveling from El Fasher to Fanaga.

The incident occurred at Hujaj area, east of Fanaga. The gunmen plundered the entire load.