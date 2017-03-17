16 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Three Violent Deaths in South Kordofan

Kadugli — Three people have been killed and others wounded in separate incidents at El Hijeirat west of Kadugli over the past three weeks.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the area west of Alaunams has seen first saw the killing of one and the wounding of another by unknown assailants, followed by killing of Bushra Matta and Rahma in a shooting.

Listeners said that masked gunmen are at large in the region, and people have stopped collecting firewood and charcoal out of fear.

Unidentified gunmen hijacked a lorry from the Abujonok administrative unit of El sunut locality in West Kordofan and demanded a ransom for the release of the passengers.

The representative of El Sunut Legislative Council Nasr Mohammad Sharif said the vehicle was hijacked on its way to Lagawa coming from El Sunut locality driven by its owner El Kheir Osman, accompanied by his brother and his assistant.

He explained that the perpetrators contacted the family of the kidnapped and demanded a ransom for their release.

He pointed out that the state government is completely unable to protect citizens.

