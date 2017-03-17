Sudan: Minister of Minerals Meets General Consul of Mali

Khartoum — Minister of Minerals, Dr Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri said that Sudan has presented a pure Sudanese experiment in field of mining work and managed in the recent period to attract investments of multi -national companies.

Receiving General Consul of Republic of Mali, Yahya Kram and his accompanying delegation, Thursday, the Minister said Sudan is ready to to cooperate with Mali in domain of mining.

The Malian delegation received a detailed briefing about Sudan's experiment in field of mining work. Yahya , on his part, handed over a message from Mali Mining Chamber to the Minister dealing with joint cooperation.

He lauded Sudan's capabilities in field of mining , saying Mali is looking forward to utilizing Sudan experiment in area of mining.