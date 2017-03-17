16 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Minerals Meets General Consul of Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Minerals, Dr Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri said that Sudan has presented a pure Sudanese experiment in field of mining work and managed in the recent period to attract investments of multi -national companies.

Receiving General Consul of Republic of Mali, Yahya Kram and his accompanying delegation, Thursday, the Minister said Sudan is ready to to cooperate with Mali in domain of mining.

The Malian delegation received a detailed briefing about Sudan's experiment in field of mining work. Yahya , on his part, handed over a message from Mali Mining Chamber to the Minister dealing with joint cooperation.

He lauded Sudan's capabilities in field of mining , saying Mali is looking forward to utilizing Sudan experiment in area of mining.

Sudan

U.S. Tells Off Juba Over Rebels Support Claims

The US has rubbished fresh accusations alleging it is supporting dissident groups in South Sudan that have vowed to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.