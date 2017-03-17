Sudan: Bakri Receives Nominations of National Dialogue Forces for National Accord Government

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has received lists on nominations of all the forces of the national dialogue for participation in the national accord government.

These forces included the National Unity Parties, the National Accord Alliance Forces, the Future Forces' Alliance and the National Forces' Alliance.

This came when the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister received in his office at the Council of Ministers Thursday Abboud Jabir, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, Al-Tayeb Mustafa and Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud.

In a press statement, the leader of the National Unity Parties' Council, Abboud Jabir, affirmed the firm stand of the political parties in supporting the authority, indicating that the coming stage is for national accord and solidarity to implement the outcome of the national dialogue.

He called on the rejecting parties and movements to join the dialogue process, sign the National Document and participate in the executive mechanisms.