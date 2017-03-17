16 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab League Affirms Its Keenness to Make Successful Conference for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan

Khartoum — A delegation of the Arab League, headed by the League's Assistant Secretary General, Kamal Hassan Ali, has affirmed the Arab League's keenness to make a success its Conference for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan, scheduled in the last quarter in the current year 2017, hoping that this conference will be a model one that can be applied also in other Arab countries.

It is to be recalled that the delegation of the joint mechanism between the Arab League and Sudan has met with the executive committee, emerging from the higher committee, and got informed about the good preparations adopted by Sudan for hosting the conference.

Chairman of the Arab League's delegation has affirmed the League's concern with the file of peace and development in Sudan and appreciated the cooperation and joint action of the two sides in implementing projects in Darfur.

Saudi Arabia has announced its initial agreement to host the Conference for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan in the last quarter of the current year 2017.

The meeting affirmed the importance of mapping out a joint action plan and holding technical meetings between the Arab League and Sudan to attract Arab funds, organizations and expertise houses for more cooperation with Sudan.

