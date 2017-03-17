Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Overall Situation in North Darfur State

Khartoum — Vice- President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif, and discussed the security situation and implementation of development projects in the state.

In a press statement, the Wali said that the meeting has touched on outcome of the recent visit of the Vice - President to North Darfur State.

Abdul-Wahid said that the Vice - President has appreciated the stability in the security situation in North Darfur State.

The Wali (governor) indicated that he informed the Vice - President on the preparations of the state for the coming summer agricultural season as well as the arrangements for holding the Secondary School Exams in the state.