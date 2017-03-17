16 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Overall Situation in North Darfur State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice- President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif, and discussed the security situation and implementation of development projects in the state.

In a press statement, the Wali said that the meeting has touched on outcome of the recent visit of the Vice - President to North Darfur State.

Abdul-Wahid said that the Vice - President has appreciated the stability in the security situation in North Darfur State.

The Wali (governor) indicated that he informed the Vice - President on the preparations of the state for the coming summer agricultural season as well as the arrangements for holding the Secondary School Exams in the state.

Sudan

U.S. Tells Off Juba Over Rebels Support Claims

The US has rubbished fresh accusations alleging it is supporting dissident groups in South Sudan that have vowed to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.