16 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Has the Political Honeymoon Come to an End?

QUESTION OF THE DAY

HAS THE POLITICAL HONEYMOON COME TO AN END?

The removal of heads of public enterprises and their replacement is now the talk of the town.

Many ambassadors who visited The Gambia during the inauguration left to go back to their stations with the hope that the status quo will remain.

Now some are being recalled. It is important for the government to distinguish political appointments from public service appointments. It must be able to defend every action it takes to free itself from being accused of witch hunting. At this stage whatever is said and done should be in the national interest.

Gambia

