17 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Acquits Mishi Mboko of Hate Charges

By Philip Muyanga

A Mombasa court has set free Mombasa Woman Representative Mishi Mboko who was facing hate charges.

Ms Mboko had been charged with incitement to violence and spreading ethnic hatred.

NO PROOF

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang'ea on Friday judged that the prosecution had not proved its case against the vocal lawmaker.

The prosecution had accused Ms Mboko of uttering words that amounted to incitement to cause a breach of peace and disobedience of the law.

The words, the prosecution had argued, allegedly intended to incite the feelings of contempt and ethnic hatred.

3 WITNESSES

The offences are alleged to have been committed in June 2014 at the Mombasa County Stadium.

During the hearing of the case, the prosecution called three witnesses but Ms Mboko had defended herself, saying that she had no case to answer.

Her lawyer James Orengo had punched holes in the charge sheet, arguing that it was defective.

More follows.

