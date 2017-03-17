Uganda: Hospital Suspends Operations Due to Inadequate Doctors

Jinja — Bugembe Health Centre IV in Jinja District has suspended all major surgeries, including caesarean cases, citing lack of anaesthetic experts.

The deputy in-charge of the hospital, Mr Wilson Mwanje, said for the last two years, they have been working only on minor cases following the death of their only anaesthetic specialist who is yet to be replaced.

"We don't carry out major surgeries because of the inadequate human resource. We had two aesthetic officers, one died two years ago and another did not have enough experience," Mr Mwanje said.

He said currently, all patients who need major surgeries like caesarean are being referred to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. Mr Mwanje said in a month, they recommend about 12 referrals yet the hospital lacks an ambulance after the one they had was involved in an accident last August.

"We receive about 150 deliveries monthly, 12 of these are for caesarean and we refer them to Jinja hospital. Our ambulance requires about Shs10m to have it repaired yet we receive only Shs4m every quarter from government," he said.

Mr Mwanje also said the hospital lacks post-operative surgical room.

"We lack a gazzated ward to accommodate those who have been operated on. This forces us to fix them in general wards," he said.

Ms Sarah Naigaga, one of the mothers whom Daily Monitor found at the hospital after being referred complained that she did not have the Shs30, 000 required to hire a car up to the regional hospital.

According to the Uganda demographic survey released on March 14, there is significant reduction of maternal mortality ratio from 438 women per 100,000 births to 338.

Limitation

The deputy in-charge of the hospital, Mr Wilson Mwanje, said for the last two years, they have been working only on minor cases.