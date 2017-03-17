Nakaseke — Police authorities in Nakaseke District today blocked the former FDC leader, Dr Kizza Besigye and other notable opposition leaders from addressing a planned rally on land matters.

Police led by the Regional Police Commander only identified as Kyaligonza and District Police Commander, Mr Asiimwe blocked Opposition leaders from accessing Nakaseke District where five villages, sitting on a 540- acre- piece of land are facing eviction. The FDC deputy Secretary General in charge of administration, Mr Harold Kaija confirmed the news.

Dr Besigye, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and other opposition legislators were expected to address the problem of land conflicts in Nakaseke. However, police did not allow them to access the venue, insisting that it was an illegal meeting. The authorities reasoned that the opposition did not seek permission as required by the Public Order Management law.

When contacted, Mr Lukwago said: "We strongly condemn the illegal act of Police in blocking our rally on land matters in Nakaseke District," Lukwago posted a similar message on his Facebook wall.