17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aero Sacks 1000 Workers 'Temporarily'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — 60 per cent of workforce of the distressed Aero Contractors may have been shown the way out following dwindling operations by the airline which is the oldest in the country.

The workers who are over 1000 according to Daily Trust findings were issued letters of redundancy this week in a step to reduce operational cost.

It would be recalled that the airline established in 1959, resumed operations in December 21 2016 after about four months of self-imposed closure to enable its reposition.

However, the airline resumed operations 10 days to the New Year flying to four locations including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Warri, Delta State using its Boeing 737-400/500 and the Dash8-Q400. Over 10 of its aircraft are currently grounded at the airport.

The airline said in a statement yesterday that it had been grappling with huge and unrealistic personnel cost as well as other operational challenges worsened by lack of enough aircraft to keep all the workers meaningfully engaged.

According to it, the issuance of redundancy letter "is a business decision that will ensure Aero's survival". The airline said it had communicated the decision to the unions.

However, General Secretary of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Olayinka Abioye told Daily Trust he is not aware of the development, saying there would be crisis because there are principles to be met in declaring any worker redundant.

The airline however said its new CEO, Capt. Ado Sanusi, and his management team "have also ensured that the affected workers will be able to access their full gratuity as well as a part of their pension just to immediately cushion the effect of the development".

"They also stand a chance of being recalled as soon as Aero increases the number of aircraft in its fleet in the near future", it said.

The statement however clarified that those in Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and other essential staff in critical departments will not be affected by the development.

Nigeria

Group Says Only 8 States Make Budgets Transparent

An advocacy group, BudgIT, on Thursday said that only eight of the 36 states of the federation made their annual budgets… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.