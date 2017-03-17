Three people including Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi have been shot dead.

Kaweesi and two other police officers were shot dead by unknown assailants about 100 metres from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

Presidential Press Secretary Ms Linda Nabusayi confirmed the incident to our reporter.

"It is true and it's so sad," Ms Nabusayi said when asked to confirm whether Mr Kaweesi was one of the three police officers killed in the Friday morning shooting.

It's not yet clear how Kaweesi was killed but the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and other senior security officers have rushed to the scene to ascertain what could have happened.

Kaweesi who also held the position of director human resource was in August 2016 appointed by IGP Kayihura the special police spokesman as the Force attempted to repair its image tainted by a string of brutality incidents and public relations nightmares.

Mr Kaweesi, whom Gen Kayihura had earlier removed from the Kampala Metropolitan Police command and later from the Directorate of Operations for being "in the media too often", had been tasked to reclaim the Force's lost public trust.

Kayihura is expected to address the media about the incident.

Details to follow... ... ... .