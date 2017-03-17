Uganda: MP Amodoi to Be Buried On Sunday

Toroma County Member of Parliament Cyrus Amodoi Imalingat will be buried on Sunday, March 19 at his ancestral home in Kanapa village, Magoro Parish in Katakwi District.

Amodoi was among the 10 people who perished in a motor accident along Kampala-Jinja Road on Tuesday night. Two more people, among the 13 who were injured in the accident, have since died after admission at Jinja Referral Hospital.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on Thursday evening released the official burial programme for the deceased starting with the vigil and prayers at his residence in Kyanja, Wakiso District on Thursday night.

On Friday, a requiem mass would be held at Christ the King Church in Kampala from 9:00am to 10:30am and thereafter the body is to be received at parliament.

The body of the late Amodoi will lie in state in parliament's front foyer for public viewing from 11am to 2pm followed by an afternoon special sitting for Members of Parliament.

On Saturday, the body will leave for Katakwi district where the district council will pay tribute from 9am to 12noon. There will also be a stopover at Toroma County headquarters for public viewing at 1pm, according to the programme.

From Toroma County headquarters, the body will be taken to Kanapa village, Magoro Parish, Magoro Sub County where the MP will be buried on Sunday.

Amodoi has been in Parliament since 2011 when he won the elections for the newly created constituency. He retired from the army at the rank of Lieutenant in 2009 having joined in 2005. He went on to contest for the Toroma county MP seat in 2011.

He has been a member of the Human Rights and the Defence and Internal Affairs Committees in parliament. He also served as a research coordinator in Magoro Sub-County from 1998 to 1999. Amodoi sat his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) in 1994 at King of Kings Senior Secondary School in Iganga District.

He sat his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams in 1999 at Central Academy in Mengo - Kisenyi. He holds a Certificate in Computer Application and a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University.

He trained as an army cadet from 2006 to 2007 from Uganda Military Academy, Jinja and later trained in Counter Terrorism in the US in 2009 where he was awarded a diploma.