Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Receives Assistant Arab League's Secretary General for Economic Affairs

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrhim Ghandour, Thursday received the Assistant Arab League's Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Dr.Kamal Hassan Ali, who was accompanied by the Director of the Horn of Africa and Sudan Affairs at the league, Ambassador Zaid Al-Sabban.

The Assistant Arab League's Secretary General has briefed the Foreign Minister on the Efforts of the Arab League's Secretariat, in coordination with the higher committee of the Arab conference, for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan.

Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali said that the objective of the visit is to hear reports of the branch committees for convening the conference and the committee for external contacts.

The Foreign Minister has expressed thanks to the Arab League for its efforts to hold the conference.

Prof. Ghandour said that he felt seriousness of the Ara League's Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Abul-Ghait, for convening the conference.