17 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CPS and Sassa Ordered to Continue Paying Grants

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Court orders Sassa, CPS to Continue with Grant Payments

Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) must continue paying social grants until another entity which can do so is found, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday.

The declaration of the invalidity of the previous contract between the SA Social Security Agency and CPS would be suspended for 12 months, Justice Johan Froneman read from the order.

The terms and conditions in the previous contract would continue to apply.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had until March 31 to show why she should not be joined to the proceedings in her personal capacity, and why she should not pay the costs of the application from her own pocket.

If CPS wanted to change how much it got paid, it could approach National Treasury.

Dlamini and Sassa were ordered to file affidavits every three months.

The court gallery was packed to capacity with journalists, lawyers and supporters of the Black Sash.

On Wednesday, the court heard an application by the Black Sash for an order that it exercise supervisory jurisdiction over any new contract to pay social grants and its implementation.

During the hearing, a frustrated Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked how Sassa and Dlamini came to display "absolute incompetence" in the way they handled the social grants payment debacle.

Source: News24

More on This

Constitutional Court to Hand Down Social Security Agency Judgement

The Constitutional Court will hand down the much anticipated judgment in the South African Social Security Agency… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.