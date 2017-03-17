Uganda: KCCA Approves Nakivubo Devt Plan Amid Protest

Kampala — The Kampala Capital City Authority's (KCCA) technical team has approved Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium (NWMS) redevelopment plans despite the political wing's resolution to have the process halted.

KCCA acting director of physical planning, Mr Moses K Atwiine, told Council yesterday that they were implementing the Kampala Minister, Ms Beti Olive Kamya's directive to have all the plans approved to pave way for construction works.

"As an institution, we derive our powers from government and the minister is a representative of government whose directive we must implement," Mr Atwiine said, adding that "In this situation, we were put between a hard rock and a hard surface because we couldn't object. We therefore implemented the minister's directive."

The minister had written to KCCA executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi on March 10 2017, directing her to approve the NWMS redevelopment plans.

"... for that matter, pursuant of the power vested in me by section 79 (2) of the KCCA Act 2010, I direct that the approved plans of Nakivubo stadium be released to them with immediate effect unless there is a technical reason within boundaries of KCCA," Ms Kamya's letter reads in part.

Mr Atwiine noted that although they had maintained Council's resolutions of not approving the plans, they couldn't snub their boss' directive, who he said, supersedes KCCA.

"This matter is beyond our control and we have to appreciate the fact that the Minister is also implementing Cabinet's resolution," Mr Atwiine said.

However, Mr Atwiine's submission infuriated the Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, who chaired the Council meeting as well as councillors who questioned the manner in which the minister's directives could be considered yet council had previously halted the same.

"Mr director [Atwiine], are you trying to mean that the resolutions we made are of no importance? If the whole Council, to which the technical team belongs, appended their signatures on the resolutions, why did you then prioritise the minister's directive?" Mr Lukwago asked.

But Mr Atwiine reiterated that as the technical team, they couldn't block the Cabinet's directive to have NWMS redeveloped.

Daily Monitor spoke to the deputy chairperson of NWMS board of trustees, Mr Charles Egou and he confirmed that he received the approved plans from KCCA.

"We got the approved plans on Monday from KCCA and we are ready to engage with the developer, Mr Kiggundu to start construction works," he said.

Although Mr Atwiine made the revelation, council resolved to write back to the minister, protesting her directive to approve the plans.