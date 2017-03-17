Somalia: 1600+ Killed By Cholera As Vaccination Campaign Is Launched

The Drought Response Committee has put the death toll of cholera victims at over one thousand five hundred since the onset of the drought. Speaking at a Press Conference in Mogadishu the Committee has blamed the ongoing drought for the outbreak of the disease.

Hundreds have been hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in the mainly drought hit regions of the country. The shocking statistics follow the launch of a cholera campaign in three most hit regions which are Hiraan Banaadir and Lower Juba.

This is the first cholera vaccination campaign in Somalia and is conducted by Unicef and the Somalia government. The exercise is targeting 450000 people