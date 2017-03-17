Somalia: Mogadishu Court Decision Lets Somali Lady to Resume Her Job

Benadir Regional Court had summoned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to answer a case of Harassmment and wrongful dismissal as well unreasonable and unduly insensitive manner of abusing its representative in Mogadishu.

The court summoned Jordi Raich Curco, Head of ICRC Delegation to Somalia after staffer's attorneys at Horn Legal Consulting Services filed legal case against the Geneva-based humanitarian institution. This is a damage of reputation to this.

Humanitarian organisation that its Management in Nairobi acted to abuse its trusted positions to be the management of the Somalia Delegation.

ICRC is accused of perpetrating wrongful employment termination following well-documented case of threats, abuse of power, Hareassments and mistreatment experienced, educated well know Head of their OFFICE in Mogadishu.

In a letter of notice of legal action, Horn Legal Consulting Services argues that this unfair dismissal affected the health, dignity, security and safety of its representative without even given time, and therefore mentioning "blatant violation" of "basic employment principles, rights and responsibilities in the Somali law".

Somalia's Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MOLSA) presented to regional court an labour rights abuse case in which it specified that the Head of Office for ICRC is grieved by threats and sacking from Daniel Gerard OMalley, deputy head of ICRC delegation to Somalia, has deliberately Harrassing the Head of its sub delegate for 8 Months.

In line with Somalia's labour code, MOLSA indicated that it called upon ICRC to come before the Ministry, but the humanitarian organisation refused to respect the call and therefore snubbed to come before the labour officials.

MOLSA asked Banadir regional to take appropriate action against International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for breaching Somali laws, wrongfully dismissing head of its office in Mogadishu and putting in danger the life of its employee.