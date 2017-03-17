Somalia: Kenya Says Will Continues Involvement in Regional Peace Plans

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed on Wednesday to continue with regional peace initiatives especially in countries facing political instability.

Addressed a joint sitting of Parliament to deliver his 4th State of the Nation Address, Kenyatta said his administration has been actively involved in the peace process in South Sudan and Somalia on a bilateral and multi-lateral basis.

"Our engagement as part of AMISOM has yielded significant success.

"We have degraded the capacity of Al-Shabaab to carry out large-scale attacks in Kenya and elsewhere," he told the lawmakers.

"Even as we recognize the sacrifices that have been made so far, we appreciate that this war is not yet won. I urge you all to stand firm in the support of our men and women as we continue our critical mission in Somalia," Kenyatta said.

He said Kenya's efforts have led to the establishment of successive civilian governments in Somalia, including the successful and peaceful election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"Our engagement in the search for security in the region is critical. Failure to do this would translate to insecurity within our borders," Kenyatta said.

He pointed out that peace has considerably been enhanced in the country and stability improved in Somalia, due to continued peace operation in the conflict-torn country that neighbors Kenya.

"If we fight the enemy in Somalia, we won't have to fight them, here at home," Kenyatta said.

He also assured the international community of Kenya's continued role in restoring peace in South Sudan.

He said the government's counter-terrorism effort has also delivered a sharp reduction in the number of fatalities, attacks and attempts by terrorist entities.