As the country continue to grapple with increased cases of girl-child sexual exploitation, a First Grade magistrate Court in Ntcheu district has slapped a 44-year-old man with lean jail term despite defiling and impregnating his step-daughter.

The convict Raphael Akidu, a father of eight children, took advantage of the 15-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld) while his wife had gone to take care of a sick relative in Mangochi district.

The court heard that Akidu deliberately sent his wife- mother to the victim- to Mangochi to take care of a sick relative so could be sleeping with the victim who he eventually impregnated.

The issue came to light when the wife, upon returning home, noted that the girl was pregnant. The girl divulged every detail to her mother when she was quizzed.

In his mitigation in court, Akidu pleaded for leniency, arguing he is first offender and that he is breadwinner for his eight children.

Prosecution team asked the court to hand the accused stiffer penalty considering the nature of the offence.

But First Grade Magistrate, Crispin Sachuluka decided to impose a five year jail term for defilement below a minimum penalty of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) as stipulated under Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Sachuluka however concurred with the prosecution that Akidu behaved irresponsibly.

Akidu hails from Lilima village, T/A Jalasi in Mangochi.