Kenya: Laura Mvula Joins Summer of Love - Revisited Line Up

Laura Mvula is among the latest musicians added to Royal Albert Hall's 'Summer of Love: Revisited' series.

The 'Green Garden' hitmaker will be joined by legendary artists, Billy Bragg, Soul II Soul's Jazzie B and The Zombies, who will perform at the prestigious concert hall in London for an evening hosted by Classic Album Sundays' Colleen Murphy to share the music that inspired them from the phenomenon in 1967.

Sara-Jane Power, who has curated the season, said: "We're thrilled to present these four very special events, featuring pioneering artists talking about the music that changed their lives.

"This strand is the Time of the Season to sit back and enjoy the company of four groundbreaking acts sharing stories, reminiscences and revelations, while playing some sensational records. And as a special treat for audiophiles, we're packing one of the world's finest sound systems into the Elgar Room for an experience that'll blow you away."

Laura, 30, recently opened up about her musical inspirations.

She said: "The popular British music of the day is still very much a part of what I do I think. You know all the girl pop groups and boy bands were in their heydey when I was growing up and for me, it was really Eternal that had the biggest impact on me. So I took inspiration from all around me, and I never really felt like anything was off limits ...

"My parents listened to all kinds of music and they managed to stay really open when it came to their listening habits. They would listen to a lot of church music, and a lot of Motown and a lot of classical music in the morning time. It was always broad. I mean I wasn't particularly conscious of it, it's just what I was exposed to and what I clicked with."

The talks take place between May 8 and June 26.

Tickets, priced £15-18.50 go on sale on Thursday (15.03.17) at 10am from www.royalalberthall.com