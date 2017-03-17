Uganda: Weekend Guide - Club Music Video Awards

This evening, there is Club Music Video awards at Kampala Serena hotel Victoria hall. Expect various performances.

Time: 5pm till midnight.

Entrance: Shs 100,000. VIP: Shs 150,000.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS SEASON SEVEN

This evening, the Friday Night Lights basketball tournament continues at YMCA grounds in Wadegeya. There will be lots of drinks, performances and prizes to win.

Time: 6pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000. VIP: Shs 20,000.

CHIBUKU DANCE COMPETITIONS

Chibuku Dance competitions go down to Lubaga Sendi grounds this afternoon. Various traditional groups compete for cash and a chance to represent their respective regions at the grand finale in May at the National theatre.

Time: 1pm till 8pm.

Entrance: Free.

LEGENDS SUPER SATURDAY

Tomorrow is Super Saturday at Legends bar from 9pm till morning. DJ Crim will be mixing all night long. Lucky guests win surprise prizes.

Entrance: Free.

FAME LOUNGE CRAZY SATURDAY

Tomorrow is Crazy Saturday at Fame Lounge, along John Bahiiha avenue. Expect guest deejays and discounts on shisha all night long.

Time: 4pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

On Tuesday, there is March babies bash. If your birthday is in March, come and celebrate. There is complimentary cake for every 'baby' and a bottle of Jameson whisky at discounted prices of Shs 160,000.

DONS BAR CRAZY SATURDAY

There will be a happy hour until 10pm this Saturday. Buy three beers at Shs 11,000 and catch a surprise local performance.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

JANZI BAND

Janzi band performs their best songs at Pyramids Casino terrace this evening. Come for discounts on food and drinks.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

SKY LOUNGE

Patrons get discounts on vodkas and cocktails this evening in the party to the stars night at the lounge located at Cooper drive, Kisementi-Kamwokya.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

BUBBLES

Friday and Saturday is party time.

DJs play all the best local and garage music until late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000. Members: free.

LIQUID SILK @ VILLAGE MALL

It is Johnnie Friday this evening. Buy a bottle of Red Label at Shs 100,000; while a bottle of Black Label goes for Shs 180,000 all night long.

Time: 6pm till late.

On Saturday, there will be a surprise live band performance from 9pm till late.

On Sunday, it is Sunday Soul with barbeque. Come listen to smooth ballads all evening from 7pm till late.

Entrance: Free throughout the week.

THEATRE LA BONITA

This weekend, there will be a play Nawoova London Vow by Bukedde television presenters and Deception cast.

Time: 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 25,000. VIP: Shs 35,000.

BAT VALLEY THEATRE

This weekend, Mariam Ndagire Productions present their new play Waataba.

Time: 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 20,000 for adults, and Shs 10,000 for children.

NATIONAL THEATRE

Every Monday is Jam session in front of the theatre with different artistes showcasing their skills.

Time: 8:30pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

Wednesday is Latin Flavor Nite with salsa and rumba, starting at 7:30pm in the auditorium.

Entrance: Free.

Thursday, Fun Factory will be presenting their latest comedy skits.

Time: 8pm till 10pm.