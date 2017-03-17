17 March 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: African Competitions - Cameroonians Aspire for Group Stage

By Elisabeth Mosima

The weekend encounters will be decisive as each club will be seeking for a place in the next round of the competition.

Return leg matches of the 16th finals of the African Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup will be played on the continent this weekend. Three Cameroonian clubs- Coton Sport Garoua, APEJES Mfou and Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda will on stage once more. The matches will be decisive as each club will be out to seek for a place in the group stage of the competition. In the African Champions League, vice champions of Cameroon, Coton Sport of Garoua, left the country today for Antanarivo, Madagascar, where they will play against CNAPS Sport of Madagascar on Saturday March 18, 2017. Coton Sport beat CNAPS Sport of Madagascar 1-0 at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua. Coton Sport, the only hope for Cameroon in the African competitions this season will have to improve on their tactics, score more goals without conceding any in order to qualify for the group stage. In the CAF Confederations Cup, Cameroon cup holders, APEJES of Mfou, will host Asec Mimosas of Abidjan at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Sunday March 19, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. APEJES lost to ASEC Mimosas 0-2 in the away leg in Abidjan. It will not be an easy game for APEJES as they must win with at least three goals to pick their qualification ticket for the next round of the competition. APEJES had their last training session yesterday at the Ominsports Annex stadium No 1 in order to avoid any errors on Sunday. The other Cameroonian club in the CAF Confederations Cup, Yong Sports Academy (YOSA), will welcome Club Sfaxien of Tunisia at the Reunification Stadium in Douala on Saturday March 18, 2017. YOSA lost to Club Sfaxien of Tunisia 0-5 in the away leg in Tunisia. The Tunisians stand a better chance to qualify for the group stage of the competition taking into consideration the fact that they have five goals in their favour. However, the YOSA boys will have to work hard to turn the tides tomorrow.

