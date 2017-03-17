14 March 2017

Addis Fortune

Ethiopia: New Stadium On the Horizon for Addis

The Addis Abeba Youth & Sport Bureau has opened the technical portion of a bid for the construction of Aqaqi -Qality stadium. This is the second time that the project has been floated for bids. The first bid in 2013 , in which local construction company Tekleberhan Ambaye came out on top with an offer of 1.3 billion Br, was cancelled. Although the area of the stadium has not been finalized, it is expected to cover from 18-24ha of land. The project will be funded by the City administration.

Aqaqi-Qality Stadium has a capacity of 50,000 seats, double that of the Youth & Sport Bureau's five planned zonal stadiums, one of which will start construction this year.

The design of the Aqaqi-Qality stadium was done by Yohannes Ambaye Consulting. The design includes outdoor shops, six elevators, a meeting hall, and facilities for disabled people.

"The construction of this stadium will help bring the country a chance to host the CAF, with high quality of infrastructure for stadium building," said Berhanu Bayu,Addis Abeba Youth & Sport Bureau marketing officer.

The five zonal stadiums that are planned will be constructed in the Yeka , Nifas Silk, Lafto, Gullele and Aqaqe-Quality districts.

Zamra Construction, a local contractor, signed a deal in 2016 to undertake the construction of a zonal stadium in Ayat -a locality of Bole district, at a cost of 514 million birr. The construction is expected to start in 2017. Bole zonal stadium covers an area of 11ha and has a capacity of 25,000. It will be completed in about a year and a half. The project will be financed by the Addis Abeba City Administration.

Published on [ Vol 17 ,No 877]

