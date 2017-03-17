17 March 2017

Namibia: Telecom Namibia, Huawei Bring Faster Wireless Network to Coastal Towns

Windhoek — Telecom Namibia (TN) in conjunction with Chinese company Huawei Technologies has completed the first phase of a time-division duplex long-term evolution (TD-LTE) high-speed wireless network roll-out in Namibia.

TN Managing Director, Theo Klein on Thursday announced the developments and said Huawei's end-to-end 4G solution has been deployed at the coastal towns, where the roll-out began, as part of the first phase.

Klein said the coastal sites with active TD-LTE equipment are Henties Bay, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay as well as Langstrand.

According to him, TN first deployed a nationwide WiMAX 802.16d network in 2007, but to meet growing business customers demand for higher throughput, the company committed to a fixed network technology upgrade that offers a transition path to LTE.

Klein said that Huawei's 4G solution for a commercial broadband network enables TN to develop and provide new product offerings capacity for a growing base of small enterprises and residential users.

Meanwhile, Klein said TN plans to replace the existing WiMAX FDD base stations with TD-LTE base stations in high density urban areas to bring enhanced connectivity to customers.

"We believe that TD-LTE services will contribute to government's vision of broadband development and building Namibia's digital economy," he added.

