Herman Loubser reclaimed top spot on the leaderboard at Final Stage Qualifying School at Randpark Golf Club on Thursday when he signed for a round of six-under-par 66 to total 17-under for the week.

With this effort, Herman usurped Botswana's Stuart Smith at the summit and recorded his second 66 at this testing five-round tournament where the top 30 players and ties are guaranteed playing privileges on the Sunshine Tour for next season. He would have signed for a flawless round had he not dropped on the par-four 16th, a hole many have struggled with this week.

'It's the second time I dropped on 16 here, so that's my nemesis hole for the week. I played very good golf and I'm happy with the 17-under-par, so I can't complain,' he said. 'There's a lot of long irons you have to hit in. I blocked the tee-shot a bit to the right today; had to chip in and so that was where the fault came but 16, 17 and 18 are very long and tough holes,' he added.

After a long and gruelling week, Loubser says he feels relaxed and will just keep calm and finish the tournament the way he began it and not stress too much on the course.

Second on 16-under for the tournament, England's Scott Campbell shot a five-under-par 67 round, while his compatriot Chris Lloyd shot the same score but remained a stroke back of Campbell to occupy third spot on 15-under.

'I'm in a good position to go into the final round and I can't complain,' Campbell said. The stretch from 16 to 18 seems to be every player's nemesis because he, too, dropped a shot on 18. 'At 16 you have to hit a very good tee-shot, 17 is just a long par-three and 18, too, you must hit a good tee-shot there,' he said. 'You will take three pars every day of the week there.'

A rocky start for Lloyd did not stop him positioning himself favourably going into the final round. Teeing off from the 10th, he bogeyed his first two holes but recovered with a pair of birdies on 12 and 14 - his third and fifth. The homeward nine was much better as he made five birdies to a 15-under-par total. 'I have played well all week so it was a case of not panicking,' he said of his shaky start to the round.

'I just had to stick to my guns. It was a nice back nine for me. The card is pretty much locked up so tomorrow is all about winning,' said Lloyd.

Stuart Smith finished at 13-under after he fired one-under-par 71. Martin Rohwer, Cody Martin, Wynand Dingle, Andre Nel, Luke Jerling and Combrinck Smit made up the top 10 going into the final round.

The cut to the top 60 players and ties ahead of the final round race for Sunshine Tour eligibility was made at two-over par.

Scores

271 - Herman Loubser 68 66 71 66

272 - Scott Campbell 72 67 66 67

273 - Chris Lloyd 68 68 70 67

275 - Stuart Smith 74 63 67 71, Martin Rohwer 72 69 69 65

277 - Cody Martin 69 70 69 69, Wynand Dingle 69 69 69 70, Andre Nel 70 67 70 70

278 - Luke Jerling 70 66 70 72, Combrinck Smit 70 72 68 68

279 - Zack Byrd 73 69 69 68, Coert Groenewald 68 73 71 67, Dayne Moore 70 70 71 68, Jason Smith 69 73 68 69

280 - Aubrey Beckley 67 70 73 70, Andrew Van der Knaap 73 74 65 68

281 - Dongkwan Kim 72 66 73 70, Kevin Rundle 75 68 68 70, Chris Cannon 77 69 70 65, Michael Pfeifer 68 69 71 73

282 - Antonio Rosado 71 69 69 73, Neil O'Briain 71 72 74 65, N.J. Arnoldi 67 71 71 73, Matthew Spacey 71 70 70 71

283 - Kyle Pilgrim 72 69 73 69, Matias Calderon 72 72 69 70, Danie Van Niekerk 69 69 71 74, Dylan Docherty 71 69 71 72

284 - Quintin Wilsnach 75 70 70 69, Sean Bradley 69 74 70 71, Damian Naicker 73 68 75 68, Francois Coetzee 71 73 73 67, Thriston Lawrence 68 75 69 72, Jacquin Hess 68 75 70 71

285 - Jaco Mouton 68 70 69 78, Gregg Blainey 69 71 71 74

286 - Damon Stephenson 69 71 74 72, Gert Myburgh 67 73 77 69, Teboho Sefatsa 67 72 72 75

287 - David Ashley 72 68 71 76, Jacques P de Villiers 68 73 70 76, Paul Colditz 71 73 72 71, Albert Venter 72 72 71 72, Bryce Bibby 74 69 73 71

288 - Joe Heraty 72 74 70 72, Fredrik Lindblom 76 67 73 72, John Mc Clean 71 69 71 77, TB Mathebula 72 72 71 73, Greg Bentley 73 72 72 71, Duane Keun 73 70 71 74, Dean O'Riley 75 75 69 69, Marco de Beer 74 71 70 73, Trevor Mahoney 69 74 71 74, Bennie van der Merwe 71 73 73 71, Tyron McComb 75 74 69 70

289 - Anton Haig 77 72 74 66, Brandon Cloete 75 70 75 69, Teagan Moore 71 72 74 72

290 - Ruan Huysamen 72 78 72 68, Roux Jeffery 73 75 73 69, Paul de Beer 75 73 71 71, Jonathan Waschefort 74 70 69 77, Matthew Jennings 68 74 72 76, Conway Kunneke 71 71 75 73, Richie O'Donovan 72 75 71 72

Missed the cut:-

291 - Joe Nawanga 78 71 71 71, Ruan Korb 73 72 73 73, Luke Trocado 72 71 76 72, Burger Heckroodt 75 73 73 70

292 - Paul Boshoff 71 77 74 70, David McIntyre 70 74 72 76, Juan Swart 69 74 72 77, Axel Arinbjarnarson 76 71 75 70, Francois van Vuuren 70 78 72 72, Juan Langeveld 75 74 71 72, Jeff Hopkins 73 75 74 70

293 - Clinton Grobler 76 73 74 70, CJ Levey 75 73 73 72, Tristen Strydom 71 71 78 73, Darin de Smidt 73 71 75 74, Johann Mostert 75 72 74 72

294 - Pieter Moolman 71 74 76 73, Markus Sayra 79 69 76 70, Ryan Clarke 72 75 70 77

295 - Louis Calitz 73 75 75 72, Oscar Floren 75 75 69 76, Bryn Flanagan 74 80 70 71

296 - Matt Bright 74 72 73 77, Joubert van Eeden 80 72 76 68, Basil Wright 70 75 75 76, Bryce McCabe 69 76 75 76, Andrew McLardy 73 71 73 79, Alex Van Heerden 75 74 75 72, Garth Wolter 75 73 72 76, Neal Herman 75 75 72 74, Andi Dill 74 77 71 74

297 - George Brown 75 76 73 73, Russel Franz 73 72 75 77, John Bele 71 74 77 75, Juran Dreyer 74 70 75 78, Jade Buitendag 80 73 69 75, Otto van Greunen 78 71 74 74

298 - Cedric Rooi 77 76 72 73

299 - Jabulane Mabilane 73 76 77 73

300 - Jihwan Yeom 80 75 71 74, Neezy Thubisi 75 79 68 78

301 - Christian Basson 77 70 76 78, Wade Jacobs 74 78 73 76

303 - Adriel Poonan 75 74 73 81, Roberto Lupini 70 74 75 84

304 - Arno Pretorius 76 76 72 80

305 - Zabastian de Jager 74 77 79 75

306 - Riaan Swart 72 76 82 76

312 - PJ van der Merwe 78 82 72 80

WD - Ryan Wingrove 79 80 76 WD

DQ - Thabang Simon 76 76 74 DQ