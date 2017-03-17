Zimbabwe: All Set for Harare Athletics Inter-Districts

HUNDREDS of junior track and field athletes are expected to converge at Eaglesvale High School this morning for the third edition of the First Mutual Harare Provincial NASH athletics inter-district competition.

The event will be used to select a team to represent Harare Province at this year's NASH national finals at Lomagundi during the first week of next month.

Cyprian Mandenge, the Eaglesvale sports director and the Glen View-Mufakose District coach, said they were ready to stage this event for all the high schools from Harare.

"We are prepared to host the event and this will be our third year hosting it and I believe we will do well as a district.

"We expect a good turnout as well as to come up with a strong side for the nationals.

"The competition started at the zonal stages and we are now in the inter-districts level where we will choose our final team for the nationals.

"As Glen View-Mufakose District we are looking forward at improving our performance after we settled for second place last year.

"We believe we have some good athletes who will perform better than last year," said Mandenge.

Glen View-Mufakose District is made up of 13 high schools, namely Mufakose 1, 2, 3 and 4; Mufakose Mhuriimwe, Glen View 1, 2 and 3; Budiriro 1 and 2; Kambuzuma 1 and 2 and Eaglesvale.

Last year Mbare-Hatfield District ruled the roost, winning 27 gold medals while Glen View-Mufakose was second with 25 gold medals.

Mbare-Hatfield boast several schools who excel in sport like Allan Wilson, Prince Edward, Girls High, Queen Elizabeth, St Peter's, George Stark and Harare High, among others.

These schools will be joined at today's competition by their fellow competitors from High Glen District which will have athletes from Highfield High 1 and 2, Glen Norah 1 and 2 and Lord Malvern.

Warren Park-Mabelreign District will also be sending athletes from Warren Park, Dzivarasekwa, Tynwald and Mabelreign.

Today's track and field competition at Eaglesvale will see boys and girls from the Under-13 to Under-17 age-groups taking part in various events such as sprints (including relays), high jump, long jump, triple jump, javelin, discus and shot put, among others.

Today's competition starts at 7am.