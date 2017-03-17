Mauritius: Mauritian Companies to Participate in Prowein 2017 in Germany

press release

Nine Mauritian companies will participate in ProWein, one of the leading international trade fairs for the promotion of wines and spirits, to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 19 to 21 March 2017. Local exhibitors will showcase products such as rum, blended spirits, vodka, wine, fruit wine and liquor. The delegation will be led by Enterprise Mauritius.

The main objectives of this participation are to increase the visibility of Mauritian spirits in the European Union, to explore new markets in Europe particularly Eastern Europe, and to enhance the image of Mauritius as a producer of quality spirits.

ProWein represents an ideal platform for Mauritian spirit manufacturers to promote their whole range of spirits and alcoholic beverages to influential buyers, traders and distributors from Europe.

Participation, at the initiative of Enterprise Mauritius, in specialised events in the past seven years, namely Rumfest UK, Rumfest Germany and Rumfair Paris, have yielded favourable outcomes for the sector and the country Mauritius has positioned itself as a reliable supplier of spirits after having obtained numerous awards during the recent years.

The rum industry has over the past seven years emerged as a potential pillar of growth for the country. Since the production of agricultural rums in Mauritius, local spirits producers have significantly diversified their portfolio with the addition of flavoured rums, liquors, fruit and fizzy wines to their range.

Export of spirits and alcoholic beverages has increased steadily from Rs 68.2 million in 2010 to Rs 249 million in 2015. This increase is the result of continuous efforts to promote the spirits sector of Mauritius.

ProWein

ProWein is one the world's leading trade fair for wine professionals where the whole range of wines and spirits is represented. The fair is only visited by top-quality trade specialists, with 82 % of them involved in the decision making process.

More than 52 000 visitors are expected in the 2017 edition of ProWein.