Mauritius: Civil Service Ministry to Host Unpan Workshop

press release

The Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, in collaboration with the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI), South Africa, would host the United Nations Public Administration Network (UNPAN) workshop in May/June 2017.

The objective of the UNPAN portal, an electronic network for the SADC region, is to support the development of effective and efficient public administration systems and competencies especially in developing countries.

The workshop would provide a platform for dialogue, sharing of knowledge, and exchange of innovative practices in public administration and management. Around 40 to 50 delegates from SADC countries would attend the workshop.

UNPAN is designed to help developing countries and countries in economic transition, to respond to the challenges that governments face in bridging the digital divide between the rich and the poor and to achieve their development goals.

One of the objectives of UNPAN is to establish an internet-based network that links regional and national institutions devoted to public administration, thereby facilitating information exchange, experience sharing, and training in the area of public sector policy and management.

The CPSI is a Government Component in the portfolio of the Minister for Public Service and Administration of South Africa. It was established to identify, support and nurture innovation in the public service, with a view to improve service delivery.