Namibia: Govt Seeks Protection for Ministers Against Lawsuits

CABINET has approved a resolution to draft an Executive Immunities Bill, which will see to it that the executive branch of government is protected from lawsuits.

Legal officer in the Office of the Attorney General, Anel van der Vyver yesterday said this legislation is an extension of the existing law which protects the President from being sued.

"This is for ministers so that they cannot be sued in their personal capacity. The minister will not be mentioned by name, only the ministry where the minister is employed can be sued," said Van der Vyver.

The decision was announced by deputy minister of information and communication technology Stanley Simataa at a media briefing held yesterday in Windhoek.

He said the decision was taken at Cabinet's third decision-making meeting for the year on Tuesday.

Simataa said Cabinet has in principle approved the draft Executive Immunities Bill 2017, and referred the bill to the Cabinet committee on legislation for scrutiny before it is tabled in the National Assembly.

A press statement by the attorney general's office yesterday stated that the proposed legislative enactment seeks to provide certainty for ministers that they will not be held personally liable during the performance of their roles.

"Ministers exercise executive functions of government in terms of the Namibian Constitution; and singular importance thereof must not be subject to diversion of ministers' energies over concern for private lawsuits' which raises a unique risk to the effective functioning of government," it stated.

According to the statement, the Executive Immunities Bill 2017 is not a new concept because from 17 June 1985, there was a proclamation published in a government gazette on the Establishment and Powers of Legislative and Executive Authority for the territory of South West Africa, 1985.