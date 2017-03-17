Namibia: Drugs, Weapons Seized At Keetmans School

A PARCEL of cannabis weighing about 45 grammes with an estimated street value of N$135, another two balies of the drug, and six knives were among the items police confiscated from pupils at the J A Nel Secondary School at Keetmanshoop yesterday morning.

Police raided the school after being invited by principal Elizabeth Beukes to conduct a search on pupils for illicit substances and weapons.

Her request, according to an insider at the school, followed reports that pupils were selling and smoking dagga on the school grounds during breaks.

Police commissioner Rudolf Isaak confirmed that three pupils between the ages of 17-19 were arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

However, one 19-year-old pupil found with a broken-off bottleneck dagga pipe was released.

The other two suspects were scheduled to make brief appearances on possession of dagga and dealing in the drug in the local magistrate's court yesterday.

A police source indicated that one of the boys had previously been arrested and released on warning after being found with a small quantity of dagga in an earlier incident.

Other items also seized during the raid included boxes of matches, cigarette lighters, nail-cutters, the top cover of a pistol, pieces of a broken mirror and men's body spray.

After smoking the dagga on the school grounds during breaks, the boys allegedly used the body spray to suppress the smell of dagga.

Isaak warned the public that the police would root out drugs in the region.

He urged pupils to refrain from abusing and selling drugs, and called on parents to talk to their children about the dangers of abusing illicit substances, rather than leaving it all in the hands of the police and the school.

Beukes refused to comment, and referred The Namibian to the regional education authorities.

//Karas regional education director /Awebahe //Hoeseb said "it is a case that is now in the hands of the police," in reference to the seizure of drugs at the school, as well as the arrests of the pupils.

He said the education authorities cannot punish the implicated pupils through suspensions or expulsions without conducting an investigation that would warrant such measures.

"Cases of this nature which involve pupils are supposed to be dealt with in accordance with the provisions and regulations of the Education Act," //Hoeseb noted. Police at Keetmanshoop had during 2013 also seized knives from pupils of the Suiderlig High School and the J A Nel Secondary School after getting a tip about a planned gang fight.

Recently, three youngsters were given lengthy jail sentences for murdering and robbing people at Keetmanshoop during 2015. The youngsters, who were pupils at the J A Nel Secondary school, committed these crimes after they sneaked out of the school's hostel at night.