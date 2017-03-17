Zimbabwe: Flood Victims - 'Surprised' Mugabe Denies 'Biscuit Donation' Reports

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly denied claims that he donated biscuits and children's snacks to flood victims in the southern African country.

Reports this week indicated that Mugabe had come under intense scrutiny, following news that he had donated biscuits, Zapnax (the local equivalent of Niknaks) and water to some of the victims of floods in southern Zimbabwe

According to a Twitter post by Jonathan Moyo, Zimbabwe's higher education minister who's also the MP for Tsholotsho where many of the displaced came from, Mugabe sent 1 000 packs of Zapnax, 1 000 bottles of mineral water and 1 000 packs of biscuits.

But the veteran leader's spokesperson George Charamba denied that Mugabe had made any donation to the Tsholotsho community, a News Day report said on Friday.

"The President is not aware that he has donated anything. I asked him and he expressed surprise. We do not know where it came from, but maybe it is the spirit of lying that is upon us. It is an attempt to ridicule the First Family, but it will not fly. When we are going to make a donation, we will inform you," Charamba was quoted as saying.

Floods hit parts of southern Zimbabwe shortly after tropical storm Dineo pummelled the region. At least 900 people are still living in a camp for the displaced in Tsholotsho district. Across Zimbabwe, 2 000 people were displaced.

