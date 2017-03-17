17 March 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Election Petition Adjourned

By Peter Adamu

Opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba will have to wait longer to make progress in the election matter after judge Mwila Chitabo adjourned the matter to April 11-12

Judge Chitabo has been hit with an application to recuse himself from the matter after Hichilema and Mwamba applied to have him removed from the matter for allegedly being biased.

The application has cast aside adjudication on the main matter until the motion on judge Chitabo is exhausted.

Judge Chitabo adjourned the matter to April 11 and 12 when the Attorney General is expected to respond.

Hichilema and Mwamba are seeking an order that the manner in which the Constitutional Court construed the 14 days in Article 101 and 103 was ultra vires Article 18(9) of the Constitution.

The duo has put the court on trial with another complaint before the Judicial Service Complaints Commission against the judges of the Constitutional Court whom they have accused of being biased and incompetent.

