DYNAMOS president Kenny Mubaiwa has thrown his club's support behind bitter rivals CAPS United and has urged their fans to put aside their rivalry, at least for 90 minutes, when the Green Machine host to TP Mazembe on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

The rivalry between DeMbare and Makepepe runs very deep.

Some Dynamos fans supported Lioli of Lesotho in the CAF preliminary round, second round tie against CAPS United at the giant stadium.

"We are putting the rivalry aside. When CAPS United hosted Lioli I was behind them and I will do the same when they host TP Mazembe. I have been doing the same even when Twine (Phiri) was still the CAPS United owner," said Mubaiwa.

"I share a lot of things with Farai (Jere, CAPS president), we sometimes eat together, share ideas, jokes and the list is just endless. In short we are friends.

"Mazembe will never be a Zimbabwean team and CAPS will remain in Zimbabwe.

"If they win on Sunday our rankings will go up and that will not be a CAPS United cause but a Zimbabwean cause. We are actually starting with Ngezi Platinum on Saturday (tomorrow). CAPS and Ngezi are more like national teams and we must rally behind them.

"We are rivals but our fans live in the same neighbourhoods, move in the same kombis, drive the same cars and they drink together.

"I am praying that Ngezi and CAPS United go through this weekend. I want them to lift the national flag high and I urge every Zimbabwean, who has the nation at heart, to rally behind the two teams."