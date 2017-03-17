Liberia: University Consortium for Liberia Educational Scholarship for Liberians Open

Atlanta, Usa — The pursuit of education has always been a passion and priority of youth in Liberia and in the diaspora.

The University Consortium for Liberia (UCL) Board of Directors are pleased to announce Submissions for the UCL Higher Education Academic Scholarship is now open.

The UCL Scholarship Program (UCL) was established in 2015 by the UCL Board of Directors and a special scholarship was established on behalf of Joseph Boakai, Sr., the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, in dedication of his support to educate young people.

Dr. B.K. Robertson, UCL Scholarship Committee Co-Chair, and Professor of Microbiology at Alabama State University note that "education for all is a human right and we will strive to provide learning opportunities to all who desire to do so."

The UCL Scholarship program is open to Liberian students everywhere and/or students of Liberian decent pursuing a post-secondary education at a U.S. College or University.

Priority will be given to students applying to a UCL college/university who are considered UCL Institutional Partners, as seen on the UCL website.

Since 2009, UCL has worked to accomplish its mission of "uplifting communities through education and understanding."

Cynthia Blandford, President and Chair of the UCL Board shares that "I had the privilege to study at the University of Liberia in Monrovia as a Rotarian Scholar for 2-semesters and it changed my life forever establishing life-long friendships, cultural understanding and educational enrichment."

UCL's 21 Institutional Partners help to support and facilitate scholarships, study abroad and faculty exchange opportunities for Liberian students with Clark Atlanta University and Savannah State University as lead partners.

The UCL Scholarship for Experiential Learning, Study Abroad, Faculty and Student Exchange programs will be announced later, pursuant to funding availability.

Scholarships an financial assistance will be awarded ranging from $500 - $1,000 to eligible candidates and the deadline for submission is March 27, 2017.