Liberia: Former Liberian Ambassador to U.S. Leaves Unity Party for ANC

Monrovia — Liberia's former ambassador to the United States, Jeremiah Sulunteh, on Thursday announced his membership with the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander Cummings.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, there have been speculations that Sulunteh could be tipped to be Cummings' running mate.

"I am confident in my decision to become a partisan, knowing that the ANC is a party that is able and prepared to move this country forward in the right direction.

"I am convinced that the Liberian people no longer listen to talk only and no action politicians" - Jeremiah Sulunteh

Much to the chagrin of many who gathered, Sulunteh announced his membership for the ANC, rather than being named as a running mate to the former Coca-Cola executive.

Sulunteh is believed to be amongst the many that would be affected by the ruling of the Supreme Court on the Code of Conduct.

His disclosure of membership with the ANC means he has automatically withdrawn his membership from the ruling Unity Party.

His newly found love for the ANC means Bong will be a hotbed of political activities as the country draws closer to elections.

With the selection of Jewel as running mate to the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) of Ambassador George Weah, Bong County looks to split the votes between the two.

In his remarks at the headquarters of the ANC, the Liberian diplomat said his admiration for Cummings has led him to join the ANC ranks.

He described Cummings' leadership and dedication to Liberia as a worthy consideration.

"It is predicated upon these values that I have seen in Mr. Cummings and the strength of the ANC that I have come today with a deep sense of humility to announce my membership to the Alternative National Congress," he said.

He told the gathering of ANC partisans and supporters that he is impressed by the level of unity he has seen in the ANC and the Cummings' ability to bring people from all background together.

"Our people are no longer following politicians with rhetoric - they are gravitating towards people who can make things happen.

"I have followed the track record of Mr. Cummings."

"That is what has convinced me to see you as the one the Liberian people most desire and the ANC as the vessel to transform this charming little country of ours - the sky is the limit."

Drawing similarity to the prophet Jeremiah in the Holy Bible, he said belives he was sent by God to Cummings.

"I look forward to working with this institution with the conviction that we will add value to the institution," he added.

The former ambassador promised to bring on board his many supporters he galvanized around the country.

Accepting Sulunteh into the fold of the ANC, Cummings said the coming of the former Unity Party top brass would ensure victory in October.

Of late, the Unity Party has witnessed an exit of several key members, including businessman Musa Bility and Harrison Karnwea, both of whom have switched allegiance to opposition Liberty Party.

Observers say it's a boost for the opposition party as they look set to gain momentous support due to the influx of politicians and ordinary Liberians that are also pledging their support to the candidacy of Cllr. Charles Brumskine.

But in reaction to their exit, the ruling Unity Party chairman, Wilmot Paye said the party is growing a new generation of leaders to be proud of.

"Too many people want to be running mate at the same time."

"We welcome his exit - it's a good thing we are happy about that."

"We are growing a new generation of leaders and that new generation is what we are proud of," Paye said.