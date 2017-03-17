Liberia: VP Boakai Supporters Commend NEC for Successful Voters Registration

Monrovia — The National Leadership of the National Movement to Support Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai (NAMBO) has lauded the National Elections Commission (NEC) for successfully completing the Voter Registration Exercise across Liberia.

"When one considers the technical bottlenecks and difficulties associated with the V/R Exercise which heralded into a herculean but successful completion, it is altogether prudent and necessary to appreciate and embrace the National Elections Commission and all contractors hired to execute the V/R Exercise," NAMBO said in a statement signed by its National Secretary General, Moncio Robert W. Kpadeh.

NAMBO also congratulated and extolled the wisdom of all Liberians who turned out to register.

According to the release, NAMBO believes that in spite of the challenges and difficulties that punctuated the process, Liberians exemplified great resilience, stood tall against all odds and surmounted every impediment to register--something NAMBO described as a clarion demonstration of love for country which also signals to the world in a profound way that, Liberians have chosen peace and democracy over savagery.

"It will be remiss of us were we not to similarly commend the unrelenting efforts of the Liberian media and the artistic community in expanding the Voter Registration awareness across the country in a very resounding way.

We can proudly say that the Liberian media and the artistic community demonstrated great civic responsibility and statesmanship for extensively motivating and rallying our people to turn out in their record numbers to register.

Throughout the period of the exercise, the pages of the newspapers and the airwaves of the radios were densely saturated with captivating messages from media practitioners, encouraging Liberians to turn out for the V/R Exercise," the release noted.