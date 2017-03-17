Dar es Salaam — The High Court yesterday dismissed petitions in which two lawyers sought orders to suspend the use of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) election regulations ahead of tomorrow's TLS polls.

The elections had been clouded in uncertainty when the two petitions were separately filed in Dar es Salaam by Mr Onesmo Mpinzila and Mr Godfrey Sabato Wasonga in Dodoma last week.

The TLS elections have drawn keen public interest following a tug-of-war pitting the government, which had threatened to disband the lawyers' body, accusing it of being "too political", and lawyers, who accuse the government of tying to hijack the society.

The candidatures of opposition politicians Tundu Lissu and Dr Lawrence Masha have turned the impending elections into tussle between the government and some members of the bar association.

The two applications had compounded fears that the elections may not be held.

However, yesterday's decision means that TLS is free to conduct its annual conference and general meeting to be followed by the election of its leaders.

In Dar es Salaam, lady justices Rose Teemba and Beatrice Mutungi and Justice Ignas Kitusi upheld the preliminary objection by TLS that Mr Mpinzila had no locus standi to file the suit.

The judges said they were satisfied that the petitioner failed to establish his membership in the association because he did not attach valid certificate of practice in his affidavit.

"In order to enjoy the rights of TLS membership you must prove that you are a member of the association," they said.

The panel further said the affidavit filed by the petitioner was defective as it contained arguments and opinions but not facts as required by law. The judges also agreed with the respondent's submission that the petitioner had other alternative remedies before he decided to go to court. According to the judges, judicial review was the best way for him to pursue his claims instead of filling the petition. Mr Mpinzila filed the suit last week, arguing that TLS election regulations that outline the procedure, qualification of candidates and how the elections should be conducted were invalid.

He wanted the court to suspend the application of the regulations in the forthcoming TLS elections.

The petitioner was also opposed to a provision in the TLS Act that makes it mandatory for every lawyer to be a member of the society if he or she is to secure a licence to practice in the country.

In Dodoma, the High Court dismissed a petition by Dodoma-based lawyer Godfrey Sabato Wasonga, who had asked the court to stop the use of TLS election regulations in tomorrow's polls.

Justice Awadh Mohamed concurred with TLS that the application filed by Mr Wasonga was incompetent.

The judge said the application had irreparable legal defects and could not be withdrawn and re-filed.

Justice Mohamed said the application was deficient and could therefore not proceed.

According to the judge, yesterday's decision meant that the application in which Mr Tundu Lissu and Mr Godwin Ngwilima had asked to be joined in the case as interested parties had been overtaken by events.