Liberia: President Johnson-Sirleaf Visits Home of Late Mary Brownell

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Monday evening, March 14, 2017 visited the home of the late veteran educator, outstanding and outspoken peace advocate, Mary Brownell to console the family and relatives for the death of their mother and grandmother.

Madam Mary Brownell died at 88 on Monday, March 14, 2017 at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia following a period of illness.

President Sirleaf upon arrival was received by family members of the late Mary Brownell including her children, Dr. H. Boimah Fahnbulleh, Jr. National Security Advisor to the President of Liberia and Miatta Fahnbulleh, Liberia's Goodwill Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health, among others.

Madam Mary Brownell, a former Commissioner of the National Elections Commission once served as head of the Liberia Women Initiative, a women's organization that fought for the rights and participation of women during the Liberian war and immediate end of the war.

Madam Brownell is a 1960 graduate from the University of Liberia - hails from Maryland County.

She received M.Sc. Degree in School Supervision from San Francisco University, in the United States of America.

She also holds a BSc Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Liberia.

She worked as a classroom teacher and later as an administrator for several private and public schools in Liberia, including, Bong Town School. She is founder and former National Chairperson of the Liberian Women's Initiative (LWI); former president, Women Development Association of Liberia (WODAL), among several other organizations. Madam Brownell also served as one of Liberia's Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC). She is now retired.

At the home, Dr. Henry Bioma Fahnbulleh, one of the sons of the late Brownell thanked President Sirleaf for the visit and the sympathy expressed for the death of their mother.

Family meetings are held at the deceased's resident on Ashmun Street in Monrovia daily.