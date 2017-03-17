17 March 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND MPs Face Pres. Lungu

By Peter Adamu

UPND Members of Parliament will have no choice but to sit through the House when President Edgar Lungu addresses parliament today.

Last time President Lungu addressed parliament the UPND MPs shunned the sitting on grounds that they did not recognize his Presidency.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini found the MPs guilty of breaching parliamentary procedure.

The UPND has been challenging the election of President Lungu alleging that the vote was stolen from them.

President Edgar Lungu will today address parliament in line with the amended constitution that compels the Head of State to date the House.

The address will be an opportunity for the President to set for the tone for his vision during his rule.

Under the amended constitution President Lungu will be expected to address parliament quarterly with MPs having an opportunity to ask him questions.

