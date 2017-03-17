16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Electrocuted While Fixing Plug

Tagged:

Related Topics

A woman believed to be in her 40s died on Thursday evening in her home in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, after being electrocuted while fixing a plug, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived at the home they found that the woman showed no signs of life, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics quickly assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her injuries.

Meiring said residents in nearby homes called paramedics after hearing the woman scream.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

Source: News24

South Africa

Xenophobia - Mbeki Meets Nigerian Lawmakers

In landmark peace efforts, former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki has met with Nigeria's House of Representatives… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.