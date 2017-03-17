Liberia: 'The End Is Near'

If anybody thinks that the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) has ended and will never be resuscitated, that individual is in a state of delusion and must be awakened to the fresh reality that the "wheel of justice" will hunt those who committed some of the hideous crimes in Liberia.

The former Chairman of the TRC, Counsellor Jerome J. Verdier, has reiterated that those who committed war and economic crimes during the Liberian war years must awaken to the reality that "the end is near" and "the wheels of justice" will hunt them anywhere they go.

In a strongly worded statement issued from his based in United States, the Liberian lawyer said "there will be no hiding place for war perpetrators anymore".

In the statement, Verdier stressed: "They killed our people with impunity, established themselves as lords of the land and enjoy ruining the lives of our people by making the proud and resilient people of Liberia very poor to the point of beggars in their own land."

Verdier claimed that those perpetrators, some of whom who work in the government and live in Liberia, are very corrupt and their ways are evil, adding "they continue to steal with impunity and kill innocent people through their barbaric practices of human blood sacrifices and other means."

The former TRC Chairman said war and economic perpetrators will be hunted down, exposed, arrested and deported from their safe heavens and they will have no rest or peace until "the wheels of justice come banging on their front doors."

He called on Liberians to ensure that kleptocracy in the country comes to an end, and that the people should remain vigilant and ensure that justice and accountability are taken seriously, adding any new government coming to power should stand on the pillars of justice to prosecute those who abused the rights of the Liberian people.

Verdier indicated that all human rights violators and war crimes perpetrators including corrupt government officials who heartlessly increased economic hardship for the Liberian people must not be elected or hold public office in the new government.

He commended the United States Government and the international community in pursuing justice for Liberia by assuring that no haven will exist anywhere in the world for "dogs of war, merchants of deaths" in Liberia and anywhere in the world.

When the TRC submitted its report to the Liberian Government, it recommended, among other things, the establishment of a war crimes court, and a 30-year ban for those seeking public office for allegedly committing crimes in Liberia.

But most of the TRC recommendations have not been implemented by the current government.

However, the Liberian leader President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has less than a year left in her tenure, but there are some very serious issues that Madam Sirleaf is not prepared to address before she leaves office.

One of the issues the President may not address before her tenure ends, is prosecution for human rights abuses committed during Liberia's bloody past.