Long time sports administrator Mwamba Kalenga has been dropped as National Sports Council of Zambia chairperson.

Sport Moses Mawere announced Kalenga's dropping yesterday saying the entire board has been dissolved.

Mawere says the dissolution is in accordance with the Laws of Zambia that state board members will be in office for a tenure of three years.

Kalenga's board was constituted over three years ago by Chishimba Kambwili.

Kalenga was recently linked to underhand attempts supporting the impeachment of FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

The official had recently forced FAZ to abrogate its disciplinary procedure and constitution to protect suspended vice-president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale.

Kazala and Siwale swindeled FAZ out of K150, 000 which was part of the proceeds from ticket sales for the match involving Zambia and Nigeria last year.